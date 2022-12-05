The Midday Report Express: Political parties weigh in on Ramaphosa





The Midday Report leads today with the ANC NEC's meeting to discuss President Ramaphosa's political future. With the Section 89 panel's report stating that he may have violated his oath of office, calls for impeachment and resignation have been top of mind.

Mandy Wiener tackles this issue from a multitude of angles today discussing the matter with a slew of stakeholders, including Vuyo Zungula, President of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

We strongly believe that there's a serious case to answer. We've been dealing with this from many angles since this scandal broke out. But if I can make an example of one now, if you want to trade in South Africa, you need to use the legal instrument which is the Rand. Vuyo Zungula, President of ATM

The President has confirmed that he sold the animals using dollars. What the President has effectively, descriptively done, even in his responses, is to admit that he broke the law in relation to the legal instrument of trade in South Africa. Vuyo Zungula, President of ATM

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

EMS gives us an update of the number of bodies that they have found at the Jukskei River.

Public protector inquiry effectively wraps for the year.

The Department of Education says the unsolvable matric maths question will be subtracted from the marking process- the question was found to be faulty.

Scroll up for full audio.