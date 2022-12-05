Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy





The FIFA World Cup is (just in case you live on another planet) a quadrennial soccer tournament of men’s national teams that determines the sport’s world champion. It is the most popular sporting event in the world, drawing billions of television viewers from all over the globe for every tournament.

1930 FIFA World Cup Montevideo, Uruguay:

The first competition for the cup was organized in 1930 by FIFA and was won by Uruguay 4-2 against Argentina.

1934 FIFA World Cup, Italy:

This tournament plays every 4 years except during the time of World War II — So in 1934, Italy played against Czechoslovakia winning by 2-1.

1938 the World Cup Paris, France:

In 1938 Italy did the honors again and won the competition by 4-2 against Hungary.

1950 FIFA World Cup, Brazil:

In 1950 Uruguay won by 2 goals to 1 against Brazil.

1954 FIFA World Cup, Switzerland:

1954 West Germany became champion by beating Hungary 3 goals against 2.

1958 FIFA World Cup, Sweden & 1962 FIFA World Cup, Chile:

Between 1958 & 1962, Brazil was the reigning champions beating Sweden 5-2 & Czechoslovakia 3-1.

1966 FIFA World Cup, England:

In 1966 England won 4-2 against West Germany after extra time (AET).

1970 FIFA World Cup, Mexico:

1970 Brazil got a great win against Italy by collecting 4 goals against 1.

1974 FIFA World Cup, West Germany:

West Germany did it again in 1974 beating the Netherlands by 3 goals to 1.

1978 FIFA World Cup, Argentina:

In 1978 Argentina after the extra time collected 2 goals playing against the Netherlands and they won 3-1.

1982 FIFA World Cup, Spain:

In 1982 the championship belonged in Italy 3-1 against West Germany.

1986 FIFA World Cup, Mexico:

1986 Argentina did it again by beating West Germany 3-2.

1990 FIFA World Cu,p Italy:

In 1990 West Germany took the cup from Argentina beating them 1-0.

1994 FIFA World Cup, United States:

1994 Brazil won the Champions Cup in the penalties against Italy.

1998 FIFA World Cup, France:

In 1998 France played against Brazil and France won 3-0.

2002 FIFA World Cup, Korea/Japan:

Brazil took their revenge in 2002 against Germany and Brazil won 2-0.

2006 FIFA World Cup, Germany:

In 2006 Italy took the cup by Penalties against France.

2010 FIFA World Cup, South Africa:

In 2010 Spain won the Championship Cup against the Netherlands after extra time (AET).

2014 FIFA World Cup, Brazil:

2014 Germany won by 1 point to 0 against Argentina after extra time (AET).

2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia:

In 2018 France took the Champions cup back home winning 4-2 against Croatia.

