



Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to ANC members of parliament Mmamoloko Kubuyi and Mervyn Dirks, and UNISA Professor of Political Sciences Dirk Kotze.

Some ANC MPs have spoken out in support of the president

Other members have supported calls for his impeachment

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

After an independent report found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer over the robbery at his Phala Phala farm, parliament is due to debate on the section 89 report.

This report has divided many members of parliament with some saying Ramaphosa should remain president, and others supporting his impeachment.

Kubuyi said the fact that this report was released so close to the African National Conference elective conference this month has impacted the reaction to it and has opened a window to contest Ramaphosa.

I do believe that if the report, for example, was out a year before the conference… or after the conference, it would be dealt with differently. Mmamoloko Kubuyi, ANC member of parliament

She added that she does not think the president should resign and she supports him for a second term.

On the other hand, Dirks said that he believes that the president should resign.

No matter what the ANC says… I will definitely vote in favour of the report, that the impeachment committee should be established. Mervyn Dirks, ANC member of parliament

This article first appeared on 702 : ANC MPs divided on Ramaphosa's potential impeachment - how will they vote?