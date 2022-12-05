Streaming issues? Report here
Politics

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Nominees from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus take it home

5 December 2022 11:15 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Human Rights
Human rights advocacy
The Nobel Peace Prize

This Saturday, the recipients of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will receive their awards.

Clarence Ford chats to Rob Hugh Jones about the recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize: Belarusian Ales Bialiatski, the Ukrainian human rights Center for Civil Liberties, and the Russian human rights organisation Memorial.

Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties were awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Picture: @NobelPrize/Twitter
Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties were awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Picture: @NobelPrize/Twitter

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to an individual or organisation that shows outstanding efforts to reduce crime, promote equality and fairness and strive for peace in their society.

This year, the Nobel Peace Prize goes to one individual and two organisations:

Ales Bialiatski

Ales is a 60-year-old human rights activist that has worked to promote equality and democracy since the mid-1980s and was in fact one of the initiators of the democracy movement that emerged in Belarus. He has been at the forefront of many political movements and has even started his own human rights organisation “Viasna” as a way to protect and provide support to incriminated demonstrators as well as their families.

Incrimination is not a foreign term to Ales. In attempts by the government to silence him, he has been jailed for alleged tax envision in 2011 and again in 2021 after a widespread demonstration against President Lukashenko’s dictatorship.

He is currently under arrest for alleged smuggling.

Ales has selflessly put the rights and lives of others before his own, and despite the repercussions, he continues to fight the fight against inequality, dictatorship, torture against political prisoners, and unequal human rights in Belarus, without hesitation.

Ukrainian human rights Center for Civil Liberties

Founded in 2007, this organisation was formed with the intention of furthering human rights and democracy in Ukraine. Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) documents unlawful imprisonment, forced relocation, and other abuses against civilians following Russian attacks.

Memorial

Memorial was founded in the former Soviet Union in 1987 with its primary function of documenting the victims and crimes committed during the Stalinist era. It has since continued to uplift and remember the lives lost to the oppression.

Unfortunately, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Memorial has been banned and forced to shut down.

The Nobel Peace Prize, of course, is the biggest prize anywhere in the world for human rights... very, very high profile.

Rob Hugh Jones, BBC News & Views

Listen to the full audio above (skip to 05:47).




