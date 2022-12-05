'Gift of the Givers was born from divine instruction' - Imitiaz Sooliman

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment? The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic? 8 December 2022 1:51 PM
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime. 8 December 2022 1:44 PM
View all Local
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
The Midday Report Express: Stage 6 loadshedding; What happens next? All the news you need to know. 8 December 2022 12:14 PM
View all Politics
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10% Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year. 8 December 2022 12:24 PM
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1. 8 December 2022 11:57 AM
2 million VW Polos has now been built in South Africa The milestone vehicle, a left-hand drive Polo hatchback, rolled off the Kariega production line this week. 8 December 2022 11:20 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition. 8 December 2022 2:57 PM
Can you be arrested for not paying your debts? Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt? 8 December 2022 1:48 PM
'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations. 8 December 2022 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
View all Sport
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup. 8 December 2022 10:19 AM
Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year". 8 December 2022 9:40 AM
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived. 8 December 2022 8:22 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 8 December 2022 4:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Gift of the Givers was born from divine instruction' - Imitiaz Sooliman

5 December 2022 10:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Gift of the Givers
Imtiaz Sooliman
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

Gift of the Givers was founded in 1992 to give aid unconditionally to anyone in need.

Clarence Ford speaks to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about how he has devoted his life to helping others.

  • Sooliman founded Gift of the Givers after a religious experience in Turkey

  • He was always committed to helping others in his life

FILE: Screengrab of GoTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab
FILE: Screengrab of GoTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

Sooliman is known for his foundation which has given aid to people across the world since 1992.

He was born in Potchefstroom where he developed a very strong sense of community.

Not only were individual families community, but the whole community was also [your] community.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

His family instilled strong values in him and was always committed to helping others.

Sooliman was also motivated by his religion and felt a calling to help others through teaching and prayer.

The calling was amplified after meeting a spiritual teacher in Turkey in 1992.

The teacher spoke to him in Turkish, and despite not speaking the language, he understood every word.

He said, my son, I am asking you, I am instructing you to form an organisation… you will serve all people, of all races, all religions, all colours, and all classes… but you will serve them unconditionally.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

He was working as a doctor at the time he started his foundation but chose to close his practice because he understood that Gift of the Givers was his life’s calling.

Listen to the audio above for more.




5 December 2022 10:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Gift of the Givers
Imtiaz Sooliman
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

More from Local

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Christmas campaign on YouTube

Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?

8 December 2022 4:11 PM

It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 December 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum(WSF) aimed at tackling social justice. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?

8 December 2022 1:51 PM

The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert

8 December 2022 1:44 PM

As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fizkes/123rf

'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down

8 December 2022 1:43 PM

These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Department of Labour and Employment/Facebook

50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?

8 December 2022 1:22 PM

It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town. © mdmworks/123rf.com

R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance

8 December 2022 12:59 PM

Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paulvin Webster with Clarence Ford in-studio

Mitchells Plain Tiktokker pens book to raise money for children's shoes

8 December 2022 12:17 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Paulvin Webster, author and mathematician at Just Pass Maths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline

8 December 2022 11:57 AM

South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© photoman/123rf.com

FoodForward SA launches petition to allow for donation of non-sellable food

8 December 2022 11:44 AM

More than 10 million tons of perfectly good food is dumped each year due to inefficient supply chains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Se Push's 2022 stats for load shedding Photo: ESP/Twitter

Eskom se Push gives load shedding stats for 2022 - the worst year on record

8 December 2022 9:24 AM

The year is already the worst one on record BY FAR.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Christmas campaign on YouTube

Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?

8 December 2022 4:11 PM

It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder

8 December 2022 2:57 PM

The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: jackf/123rf

Can you be arrested for not paying your debts?

8 December 2022 1:48 PM

Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Car journalist Ernest Page reviewed the VW Amarok. Picture: @performancewithpage/Instagram reel screenshot

'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok

8 December 2022 1:30 PM

Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mogulart/123rf.com

Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid

7 December 2022 8:59 PM

Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Shoprite CEO James Wellwood Whitey Basson. Picture: Shopriteholdings.co.za

Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities

7 December 2022 8:02 PM

Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hunter's Cider's "Dlis-mas Blessings" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin

7 December 2022 6:18 PM

The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Recent pitbull scare has resulted in many dogs being given up - CGH SPCA

7 December 2022 2:27 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to the new Head of Communications and Fundraising Manager for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Marisol Gutierrez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

antianti/123rf

Black tattoo artists are taking Soweto by storm!

7 December 2022 1:50 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Ndumiso Ramate, Co-Owner of Soweto Ink, about the success of black tattoo artists in Soweto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dimarik16/123rf.com

Information regulators working very hard to catch POPIA and PAIA transgressors

7 December 2022 11:33 AM

The information regulating section was established in terms of section 39 of POPIA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday

Local

Eskom se Push gives load shedding stats for 2022 - the worst year on record

Local Business

Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday

Sport

EWN Highlights

Saps' Operation Nemo to look into educators sexually abusing child athletes

8 December 2022 5:38 PM

EFF disrupt eThekwini council meeting demanding Mayor Kaunda's resignation

8 December 2022 3:57 PM

WC govt launches fire season readiness campaign amid resource challenges

8 December 2022 3:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA