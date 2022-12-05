'Gift of the Givers was born from divine instruction' - Imitiaz Sooliman





Clarence Ford speaks to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about how he has devoted his life to helping others.

Sooliman founded Gift of the Givers after a religious experience in Turkey

He was always committed to helping others in his life

FILE: Screengrab of GoTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

Sooliman is known for his foundation which has given aid to people across the world since 1992.

He was born in Potchefstroom where he developed a very strong sense of community.

Not only were individual families community, but the whole community was also [your] community. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

His family instilled strong values in him and was always committed to helping others.

Sooliman was also motivated by his religion and felt a calling to help others through teaching and prayer.

The calling was amplified after meeting a spiritual teacher in Turkey in 1992.

The teacher spoke to him in Turkish, and despite not speaking the language, he understood every word.

He said, my son, I am asking you, I am instructing you to form an organisation… you will serve all people, of all races, all religions, all colours, and all classes… but you will serve them unconditionally. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

He was working as a doctor at the time he started his foundation but chose to close his practice because he understood that Gift of the Givers was his life’s calling.

