Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike





Clarence Ford spoke to BBC editor Rob Hugh Jones about the anticipated strikes.

Many sectors are striking for wage increases

Inflation in the country is the highest it has been in 40 years

According to Jones, a chart from Bloomberg news titled Festive Fallout revealed that the UK is expecting strikes every day leading up to Christmas.

The strikes are expected across various sectors as many call for higher wages.

These strikes are really all about pay first and foremost, but also working conditions and pensions. Rob Hugh Jones, BBC editor

Inflation in the country is at its highest in decades said Jones, at around 11-12%, and UK citizens are unable to keep up with the cost of living.

However, the government has said it cannot afford to give all the sectors the increases they are asking for.

Jones said the strikes will be affecting train transport and even the health sector.

He added that 2000 army members were being trained to drive ambulances in preparation for the strikes.

