How Vuyani Jarana went from SAA CEO to providing affordable internet to the poor

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Lars Halter
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lars Halter - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
World Science Forum sponsored interview
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
Food safety in light of stage 6 loadshedding?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lise Korsten Professor Co-Director of the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Today at 10:45
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Pastor Paul Phillips
pastor denver ohlsonn
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: Candlemaking
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Melissa Louise - Founder & Interior Designer at Studio Melissa Louise
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Cape Flats musical , Oh What A Night, brings back our festive memories
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shadley Schroeder
Krista Jonas
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg. 9 December 2022 7:11 AM
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes. 9 December 2022 5:33 AM
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive. 9 December 2022 5:22 AM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money. 9 December 2022 7:31 AM
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen' Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture. 9 December 2022 6:19 AM
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
View all Business
Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer Cape Town has a wide-selection of wine farms to choose from — from Paarl to Constantia. 9 December 2022 5:00 AM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition. 8 December 2022 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
View all Sport
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters. 9 December 2022 7:12 AM
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup. 8 December 2022 10:19 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 8 December 2022 4:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How Vuyani Jarana went from SAA CEO to providing affordable internet to the poor

5 December 2022 7:01 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Vuyani Jarana
Other People's Money
Ilitha communications

Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

- Vuyani Jarana was a former CEO of Vodacom Business and South African Airways.

- After leaving SAA, he opted to go back into telecommunications and founded Ilitha.

- He says the aim of Ilitha is to provide affordable, reliable internet to underserviced communities.

Former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
Former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana. Picture: YouTube screengrab.

Vuyani Jarana, former CEO of Vodacom Business and South African Airways has promised affordable, reliable internet in under serviced areas of South Africa following the launch of llitha Telecommunications.

Jarana is the co-founder of the new telecommunications company.

The company has funding support from the Industrial Development Corporation and Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Having spent many years in the corporate world, Jarana believed it was time to invest in a business that will bring transformational change to society.

Jarana says being a financially disciplined individual has enabled him to invest in the creation of businesses like Ilitha.

I've been fairly disciplined...Being able to dip into your savings, whether its a portfolio of investment in shares, and being able to redirect that into this kind of investment.

Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications.

I've always wanted to create something, especially something that is more transformational....We saw an opportunity to transform society.

Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications.

If you look at township and rural people, thy don't have the capacity to enter into long-term contracts, nor do they have the financial equity to buy bulk gigs of data. Effectively, they're getting the worst service at the highest price, because they are a hand-to-mouth market.

Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications.

Listen to the audio for more.




5 December 2022 7:01 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Vuyani Jarana
Other People's Money
Ilitha communications

More from Other People's Money

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral. Picture: Twitter/@mikesharman

'We have a very open relationship in terms of discussing money' - Mike Sharman

28 November 2022 7:22 PM

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Knott-Craig explains free wifi applications for Tshwane residents. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future

21 November 2022 8:17 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm not one to splash my money and waste it on things' - Lerato Mvelase

14 November 2022 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to actress Lerato Mvelase, about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden

7 November 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng

17 October 2022 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate

10 October 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala

3 October 2022 6:23 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn

'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'

20 September 2022 7:20 PM

Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe

12 September 2022 6:38 PM

Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley

25 August 2022 7:42 PM

Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer

Lifestyle

'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity

Local

Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Umgababa Beach added to list of closed beaches in Durban

9 December 2022 9:45 AM

Cope pleads with Ramaphosa & Godongwana to urgently intervene in power crisis

9 December 2022 9:40 AM

Fikeni: Professionalisation of the public service would break patronage networks

9 December 2022 9:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA