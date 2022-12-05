Mellerware doubles production capacity following exclusive deal with Shoprite
- Home Appliance manufacturer Mellerware employs more than 50 workers at its Cape Town factory.
- It doubled its staffing complement following an exclusive deal with the Shoprite Group.
- Mellerware manufactures home appliances such as kettles and toasters
Appliance manufacturer Mellerware has doubled its staffing complement at its factory in Parow, Cape Town following an exclusive deal with the Shoprite Group.
The company now employs more than 50 people within its production facility, of which the majority are female workers.
The local manufacturer which was founded in 1986 now produces a small range of exclusive budget-range of appliances for the Shoprite Group.
The range includes kettles and toasters, available exclusively from Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave supermarkets nationwide.
Mellerware also makes use of other local suppliers in the manufacturing of its products.
Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares, says since the onset of the pandemic, they realised that there were difficulties with supply out of China.
Vos says the better option was to invest locally.
There's a wonderful direct spin-off to the people that are employed within the company. and in indirect spin-off to all those local suppliers that manufacture across South Africa.Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares
We realised during the Covid period that there were certain difficulties with supply out of China, as well as the massive inflated shipping expenses. During this period, we consolidated and had a look at what our strengths are.Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares
Supported by retailers such as the Shoprite Group, we've just gone from strength to strength.Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10%
Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year.Read More
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline
South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1.Read More
2 million VW Polos has now been built in South Africa
The milestone vehicle, a left-hand drive Polo hatchback, rolled off the Kariega production line this week.Read More
Eskom se Push gives load shedding stats for 2022 - the worst year on record
The year is already the worst one on record BY FAR.Read More
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More