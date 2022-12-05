Mellerware doubles production capacity following exclusive deal with Shoprite





Mellerware mixer. Picture Supplied.

Appliance manufacturer Mellerware has doubled its staffing complement at its factory in Parow, Cape Town following an exclusive deal with the Shoprite Group.

The company now employs more than 50 people within its production facility, of which the majority are female workers.

The local manufacturer which was founded in 1986 now produces a small range of exclusive budget-range of appliances for the Shoprite Group.

The range includes kettles and toasters, available exclusively from Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave supermarkets nationwide.

Mellerware also makes use of other local suppliers in the manufacturing of its products.

Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares, says since the onset of the pandemic, they realised that there were difficulties with supply out of China.

Vos says the better option was to invest locally.

There's a wonderful direct spin-off to the people that are employed within the company. and in indirect spin-off to all those local suppliers that manufacture across South Africa. Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares

We realised during the Covid period that there were certain difficulties with supply out of China, as well as the massive inflated shipping expenses. During this period, we consolidated and had a look at what our strengths are. Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares

Supported by retailers such as the Shoprite Group, we've just gone from strength to strength. Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares

