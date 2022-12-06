Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71





Kirstie Louise Alley, a two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame for her role on the hit TV series Cheers, was recently diagnosed with cancer and died shortly after treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida (USA).

Her death was confirmed with this statement released via her social media accounts which was posted by her children (True and Lillie Parker) yesterday:

Having starred in iconic roles on shows like 'Cheers', ‘Look Who’s Talking’, and 'Veronica's Closet' with her more recent podcast show titled, 'Kirstie Alley On the Verge', she'll forever live on in the hearts and memories of her fans.

Rest peacefully, Kirstie.

