Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Lars Halter
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lars Halter - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
World Science Forum sponsored interview
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
Food safety in light of stage 6 loadshedding?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lise Korsten Professor Co-Director of the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Today at 10:45
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Pastor Paul Phillips
pastor denver ohlsonn
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: Candlemaking
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Melissa Louise - Founder & Interior Designer at Studio Melissa Louise
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Cape Flats musical , Oh What A Night, brings back our festive memories
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shadley Schroeder
Krista Jonas
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg. 9 December 2022 7:11 AM
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes. 9 December 2022 5:33 AM
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive. 9 December 2022 5:22 AM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money. 9 December 2022 7:31 AM
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen' Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture. 9 December 2022 6:19 AM
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
View all Business
Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer Cape Town has a wide-selection of wine farms to choose from — from Paarl to Constantia. 9 December 2022 5:00 AM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition. 8 December 2022 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
View all Sport
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters. 9 December 2022 7:12 AM
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup. 8 December 2022 10:19 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 8 December 2022 4:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71

6 December 2022 6:15 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer.

Kirstie Louise Alley, a two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame for her role on the hit TV series Cheers, was recently diagnosed with cancer and died shortly after treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida (USA).

Her death was confirmed with this statement released via her social media accounts which was posted by her children (True and Lillie Parker) yesterday:

Having starred in iconic roles on shows like 'Cheers', ‘Look Who’s Talking’, and 'Veronica's Closet' with her more recent podcast show titled, 'Kirstie Alley On the Verge', she'll forever live on in the hearts and memories of her fans.

Rest peacefully, Kirstie.


This article first appeared on KFM : Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71




6 December 2022 6:15 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

More from Entertainment

This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith

8 December 2022 1:18 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taylor Swift. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail

7 December 2022 8:09 AM

Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. Picture: @misanharriman/Twitter

[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday

6 December 2022 9:26 AM

More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?

6 December 2022 7:02 AM

Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: sinicakover/123rf.com

[WATCH] 'Masterpiece' Donkerbos (Showmax) – reality of child safety in Africa

2 December 2022 3:49 PM

Detective Stephanie "Fani" van Wyk juggles the demons from her past while trying to find the murderer on the loose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrons enjoy a Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts music event at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town. Picture: @KirstenboschSummerSunsetConcerts/Facebook

Places to go, things to do and people to see in Cape Town this weekend

2 December 2022 2:16 PM

Cape Town, mark your calendars and pack your bags, we have the list of who to see, where to go, and things to do!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tygerberg Children's Choir Photo: Twitter

Tygerberg Children's Choir turns 50 this year - can you help them get to the UK?

2 December 2022 11:34 AM

The Tygerberg Children’s Choir (50) survived Covid-19 intact and is ready to wow the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hoping for a Miracle features the voice of the late Johnny Clegg with Msaki on a reimagining of his songs, produced by Jesse Clegg. Provided to YouTube by PLATOON LTD

New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab

26 November 2022 5:20 PM

'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© limbi007/123rf.com

10 articles that broke the internet this past week

25 November 2022 1:03 PM

Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Picture: bennymarty/123rf.com

Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare

22 November 2022 11:19 AM

The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer

Lifestyle

'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity

Local

Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Umgababa Beach added to list of closed beaches in Durban

9 December 2022 9:45 AM

Cope pleads with Ramaphosa & Godongwana to urgently intervene in power crisis

9 December 2022 9:40 AM

Fikeni: Professionalisation of the public service would break patronage networks

9 December 2022 9:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA