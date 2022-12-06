Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead





Lester Kiewit speaks to Marianne Merten, associate editor at Daily Maverick about the impeachment debate in Parliament.

FILE: The National Assembly of South Africa on 22 May 2019. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Political parties present at Monday night's parliamentary sitting have agreed to move the debate on the impeachment panel report to 13 December.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude made the announcement during a meeting of the National Assembly programming committee.

The debate will allow for MPs to adopt the Section 89 panel’s report on the alleged coverup of the burglary at the president's Phala Phala game farm, in which it was found that there was prima facie evidence of serious violations.

Ramaphosa has since filed papers to have the independent panel's report reviewed and set aside.

Since last week, opposition parties have called for a proper vote and a physical sitting of parliament. There was a range of letters written by the ATM, DA and EFF to the Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Marianne Merten, Daily Maverick associate editor

The crucial thing is that it's the first time in our constitutional democracy there is a recommendation that a sitting president has a case to answer for. Marianne Merten, Daily Maverick associate editor

Merten said logistics is an important factor in terms of how parliamentary procedures will play out.

After the blaze at the National Assembly earlier this year, assembling all 400 MPs together in one venue is going to be a mammoth task.

The actual sitting would depend on whether a suitable venue is found.

There have also been calls by the Democratic Alliance for a manual roll call vote.

The party wants every MP who attends the sitting, either in person or online, to be counted.

A manual roll call would be a recording of everyone's votes, which we haven't had in quite a while. In the past, we've had ANC members who disagreed with the party line and who would quietly talk about objecting. But when the time would come, they would actually tow the party line or ensure they have a doctor's certificate so they don't have to be in the room. Marianne Merten, Daily Maverick associate editor

Will this be a moment where those ANC MPs who disagree with what the party is saying, stand up and be counted? This is going to be a key moment for the ANC national conference and we'll see how this plays out. Marianne Merten, Daily Maverick associate editor

Scroll up for the interview.