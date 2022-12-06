[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt





Lester Kiewit interviews Imraahn Mukkadam, a member of the Elsies River Community Police Forum, to discuss the safety of e-hailing drivers in Elsies River.

The Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) is calling for e-hailing drivers that travel through or accept trips in Firdale Street and surrounding Connaught Estate areas, Springbok Place 35th & 39th Avenues, Clarke’s Estate, the whole of Elsies River and Matroosfontein areas to be on high alert as the level of e-hailing crime increases.

E-hailing service providers should be cautious when coming into our area, and we’ve identified specific areas in our warning roads and areas that should be avoided if they get any requests from those specific areas. Imraahn Mukkadam, member of the Elsies River Community Police Forum

According to CPF members, gangsters are falsely requesting Ubers and then robbing them. This is a continuous problem that drivers are facing in this area.

Most recently, according to CPF members, on Friday evening at 6:00pm, a driver was stabbed. Roughly nine months prior, the body of an e-hailing driver was found in Matroosfontein.

CPF members have reached out to law enforcement agencies, to highlight the severity of the situation, given that e-hailing services are essential to the community, and to look at ways to deal with the violence. But, ultimately, CPF members feel that it is their responsibility to warn these drivers and to ensure that their safety is always prioritised.

That's our responsibility to ensure the safety of both the drivers and the passengers. Imraahn Mukkadam, member of the Elsies River Community Police Forum

Members of the Elsies River Community Police Forum are not only calling on law enforcement and e-hailing users to be vigilant but the owners of these e-hailing services as well.

Owners of Uber, Bolt, and inDriver... should also warn their drivers and caution them about the vulnerability that they have in specific areas. Imraahn Mukkadam, member of the Elsies River Community Police Forum

