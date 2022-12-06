Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
The sad truth is, most humans don’t give a damn about nature
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 16:05
Streptococcus A
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Anne von Gottberg
Today at 16:20
Mike Wills Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Wills - Broadcaster and Former Station Manager at 567 Cape Talk & Talk Radio 702
Today at 16:33
The Snail and the Whale won the BAFTA for Animation and Max Lang & Daniel Snaddon won in the Director category
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Snaddon
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Tracey-Lee Oliver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey-Lee Olivier
Today at 17:05
Integrity Committee Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabiso Goba - Journalist at The Witness
Today at 17:20
Wind power loses out as grid constraints strangle green energy rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Niveshen Govender - CEO at South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA)
Today at 17:45
Get Lucky Summer event series launch starts in CT this coming Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jules Goodluck
[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt

6 December 2022 8:26 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Armed robbery
Community Safety
e-hailing
Lester Kiewit
E-hailing drivers
Good morning Cape Town

E-hailing drivers are coming under attack in Elsies River, and the local Community Police Forum is concerned.

Lester Kiewit interviews Imraahn Mukkadam, a member of the Elsies River Community Police Forum, to discuss the safety of e-hailing drivers in Elsies River.

The Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) is calling for e-hailing drivers that travel through or accept trips in Firdale Street and surrounding Connaught Estate areas, Springbok Place 35th & 39th Avenues, Clarke’s Estate, the whole of Elsies River and Matroosfontein areas to be on high alert as the level of e-hailing crime increases.

uber no thanks.jpeg

E-hailing service providers should be cautious when coming into our area, and we’ve identified specific areas in our warning roads and areas that should be avoided if they get any requests from those specific areas.

Imraahn Mukkadam, member of the Elsies River Community Police Forum

According to CPF members, gangsters are falsely requesting Ubers and then robbing them. This is a continuous problem that drivers are facing in this area.

Most recently, according to CPF members, on Friday evening at 6:00pm, a driver was stabbed. Roughly nine months prior, the body of an e-hailing driver was found in Matroosfontein.

CPF members have reached out to law enforcement agencies, to highlight the severity of the situation, given that e-hailing services are essential to the community, and to look at ways to deal with the violence. But, ultimately, CPF members feel that it is their responsibility to warn these drivers and to ensure that their safety is always prioritised.

That's our responsibility to ensure the safety of both the drivers and the passengers.

Imraahn Mukkadam, member of the Elsies River Community Police Forum

Members of the Elsies River Community Police Forum are not only calling on law enforcement and e-hailing users to be vigilant but the owners of these e-hailing services as well.

Owners of Uber, Bolt, and inDriver... should also warn their drivers and caution them about the vulnerability that they have in specific areas.

Imraahn Mukkadam, member of the Elsies River Community Police Forum

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




