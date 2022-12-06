We can't let taxi association dictate to our bus industry - Intercape CEO
- Intercape CEO Ferreira believes the taxi associations are behind intimidation tactics
- He says the taxi associations want to control how many busses run on inter-provincial routes as well the tariffs charged
Ferreira describes the attacks that the business has faced because of the taxi industry.
He says Intercape has experienced 31 stonings during 2022 and 21 shootings in the same year.
I have realised this problem has escalated to these levels right at the doorstep of firstly the President, secondly the minister of police, and thirdly the minister of transport. I have written extensively to these offices and this is where we are at.Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape Coaches
There is not much I can do on my side in terms of writing letters and reporting these incidents. It is up to the government to act or not.Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape Coaches
A 35-year-old family man named Bangikhaya Machana who worked for Intercape was shot dead in April 2022, Bingwa notes.
Bangikhaya was shot and killed just 50 meters away from the company headquarters in Cape Town near Airport industrial leaving behind his two little children and his destitute wife, Ferreira adds.
The sad thing for me is, as Intercape, we sponsored a bus to take the family and mourners down to Eastern Cape Idutywa where he was buried. The taxi owners and drivers saw that there was an Intercape bus in the no-go zone in Idutywa and they prevented the mourners from attending the funeral.Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape Coaches
In the Gauteng area, there have been three separate attacks where different scenarios unfolded - one was a drive-by attack, another a gunman standing next to the road opening fire, and a third gunman shooting from a bridge, Ferreira explains.
I have got no illusions about who is behind it. It is definitely the taxi associations and their members. The chairpeople and the people in authority I have met on several occasions.Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape Coaches
They have tried to make hi toe their line but he says he refuses to be intimidated and pay bribes.
They want to determine how many coaches you can run on a particular route, and they will determine what timetable you can run on...Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape Coaches
The taxi industry even wants to dictate the ticket price and how much we can charge our clients for traveling, Ferreira emphasises.
You cannot have another industry capturing another industry and running it at gunpoint.Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape Coaches
The taxi industry is exploiting the bus industry with these actions and demands, and this cannot be allowed, says Ferreira.
This article first appeared on 702
