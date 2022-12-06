'Big and healthy' Two Oceans turtles finally return home to the ocean





Amy MacIver chats to Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation to discuss the work that they do to rehabilitate and then safely release sea turtles.

The Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation has completed the successful rehabilitation of a range of Testudines, who are now ready to free their flippers in the vast ocean.

The aquarium plans to release over 60 post-hatchlings, a handful of green turtles, and a hawksbill turtle.

Bob, the turtle. Photo credit: @2OceansAquarium/Twitter

It's an exciting time of the year when a lot of the post-hatchlings that have been in rehab for six months are ready for release. They are big and healthy and eating us out of the house and home. So they've been cleared by the vets to go back into the ocean. Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation

We are bursting at the seams so it's a good thing the release is happening soon. But we're going to have 10 to 15 turtles left who are not quite ready to go back home. Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation

The turtles are packed in containers and taken to Hout Bay harbour. The conservation staff travels by boat far into the sea so the animals can be released into the warm Agulhas current.

That's why we have to do it this time of year as the south easterly winds bring this current closer to shore. Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation

To monitor their development, the turtles are fitted with a satellite tracking tag. This allows the team to follow their journeys and is important in providing information for the conservation of this species.

The technology is not quite developed enough to have the hatchlings tagged. It's continuously improving and we're hoping in the next two years, we'll be able to release and track the young juvenile turtles. At this point, we don't know what happens to them when we release them, which is terrifying. Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation

If you've been to the aquarium a few times, a familiar and famous face is that of Bob, the turtle. Bob is also expected to be freed in the coming weeks.

Bob's release will be different as he will be flown to Durban where he will spend some time at Ushaka Marine World.

All of this is weather dependent, especially because we go out quite far. We have to daily look at the weather report to let us know when is the best time to release them. Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation

