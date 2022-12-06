'Big and healthy' Two Oceans turtles finally return home to the ocean
Amy MacIver chats to Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation to discuss the work that they do to rehabilitate and then safely release sea turtles.
The Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation has completed the successful rehabilitation of a range of Testudines, who are now ready to free their flippers in the vast ocean.
The aquarium plans to release over 60 post-hatchlings, a handful of green turtles, and a hawksbill turtle.
It's an exciting time of the year when a lot of the post-hatchlings that have been in rehab for six months are ready for release. They are big and healthy and eating us out of the house and home. So they've been cleared by the vets to go back into the ocean.Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation
We are bursting at the seams so it's a good thing the release is happening soon. But we're going to have 10 to 15 turtles left who are not quite ready to go back home.Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation
The turtles are packed in containers and taken to Hout Bay harbour. The conservation staff travels by boat far into the sea so the animals can be released into the warm Agulhas current.
That's why we have to do it this time of year as the south easterly winds bring this current closer to shore.Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation
To monitor their development, the turtles are fitted with a satellite tracking tag. This allows the team to follow their journeys and is important in providing information for the conservation of this species.
The technology is not quite developed enough to have the hatchlings tagged. It's continuously improving and we're hoping in the next two years, we'll be able to release and track the young juvenile turtles. At this point, we don't know what happens to them when we release them, which is terrifying.Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation
If you've been to the aquarium a few times, a familiar and famous face is that of Bob, the turtle. Bob is also expected to be freed in the coming weeks.
Bob's release will be different as he will be flown to Durban where he will spend some time at Ushaka Marine World.
All of this is weather dependent, especially because we go out quite far. We have to daily look at the weather report to let us know when is the best time to release them.Talitha Noble from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
Source : https://twitter.com/2OceansAquarium/status/1599710190923907074/photo/1
More from Lifestyle
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer
Cape Town has a wide-selection of wine farms to choose from — from Paarl to Constantia.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.Read More
Can you be arrested for not paying your debts?
Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt?Read More
'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok
Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More
More from Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?Read More
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.Read More
'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More