Pesticide are wiping out our birds of prey
Amy MacIver speaks to Kailen Padaychee from the FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology to discuss the recently discovered dangers of DDT.
Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) was once known as a valuable chemical for improving global food production and disease protection.
Now there is evidence of it having the opposite effect - on the environment as well as bird, animal, and human health.
Birds of prey are particularly vulnerable.
According to a new study, continued exposure to the chemical can cause neurological damage, endocrine disorders, and reproductive failure in both humans and animals.
What we found was quite shocking. The monitoring of DDT on birds of prey comes from countries where the pesticide is actually banned. 95% of the samples collected come from North America and Europe. But if we look at the global south, we know very little and there's even less monitoring in the areas being used today.Kailen Padaychee, FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology
One of the main obstacles is funding. South Africa does not have the resources to study pesticides at the level of countries in the north.
We also don't have as many ecotoxicology experts as the global north. It hamstrings us when looking at this field.Kailen Padaychee, FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology
According to the study, DDT accumulates in wildlife and moves up the food chain.
Researchers and academics have for the last 60 years been monitoring DDT in raptors.
Padaychee says the peregrine falcon has almost been wiped out in Europe and North America because of DDT.
DDT was linked to egg-shell thinning. The eggs became so thin that when the females incubated them, they ended up cracking them under their weight. It's caused a huge decline in the peregrine falcon and other birds of prey.Kailen Padaychee, FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology
Scroll to listen to the interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/users/jasmin777-3137964/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=3616708
