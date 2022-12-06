Facebook wants YOUR nude pics... to help it prevent revenge porn (kid you not)
John Perlman speaks to World Wide Worx Managing Director Arthur Goldstuck.
Five years ago social media giant Facebook asked its users to share indiscreet images of themselves in a bid to pre-emptively stop revenge porn.
Revenge porn is when someone leaks a nude photo of another person online without their consent to cause shame and distress.
The idea, where Facebook assigns a digital fingerprint on each photo, has proven successful in Australia.
According to Bloomberg, since the program first launched in Australia, it has helped more than 12 000 people to hash more than 40 000 photos and videos.
Goldstuck questions Facebook’s ethics and cited its notorious history of polarising communities during the lead-up to prominent elections in America.
Would you trust Facebook with your photos? If you can’t trust them to behave honourably during a national election that can change the course of history, I wouldn’t trust them.Arthur Goldstuck, Managing Director - World Wide Worx
He suggested a method used by competing social media platforms such as Twitter that deploys swift action to remove an image flagged as revenge porn by a user.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Facebook wants YOUR nude pics... to help it prevent revenge porn (kid you not)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_167774514_adult-woman-under-the-shower-in-bathroom.html?vti=mghwirevcyk6u0w0ak-1-29
More from Lifestyle
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer
Cape Town has a wide-selection of wine farms to choose from — from Paarl to Constantia.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.Read More
Can you be arrested for not paying your debts?
Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt?Read More
'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok
Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More