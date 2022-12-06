We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi





ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

On Monday on 702's The John Perlman Show, Perlman spoke to Songezo Zibi about his opinion on where the country currently stands and what the country would look like, should Ramaphosa step down.

Zibi describes the country’s current crisis as “a golden opportunity to define South Africa’s progressive politics anew”.

After posting an article in the Daily Maverick, Zibi has left a lot of people asking questions, agreeing and disagreeing with statements. One thing is for sure; he's left us with things to think about - what will our country look like should Ramaphosa step down?

Will things change, will they remain the same, and what can we as South Africans do to ensure a better future for ourselves?

Key points raised by Songezo Zibi:

Whether or not Ramaphosa steps down, the country still needs to implement change in our democracy.

Should the President step down, our country will still be in a comprised position, as the other candidates are "at the epicentre of the rot that has brought our country to its knees".

We need to keep institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), SARS, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the Hawks accountable – the people that have complained about the alleged use of state institutions to target political opponents, are facing corruption charges themselves. Should the President be found guilty, could he still be in charge of these institutions?

We need to imagine a post-ANC future – we can’t avoid the problem at hand.

We need to keep an eye on the Independent Electoral Commission - ensuring that it's adequately resourced.

Our focus needs to not only be on the political crisis at hand, but to constantly be looking at ways to change the ways in which the country is run, whether it be loadshedding, the rise in costs and the availability of resources.

The most important thing is for all of us to accept that there is no “better ANC” or “better people in the ANC”. The entire organisation, from top to bottom, is rotten, with only smatterings of integrity. Songezo Zibi, Chairman - Rivonia Circle

This article first appeared on 702 : We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi