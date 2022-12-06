The social media platform DEFINITELY interferes politically - Twitter Files
Lester Kiewit speaks to Naz Consulting International CEO Nazareen Ebrahim about how democracy exists on social media.
-
The journalist of the Twitter Files said Twitter intentionally censored a story involving Hunter Biden in 2020
-
Elon Musk is criticising the media for downplaying the Twitter Files
The Twitter Files was posted by journalist Matt Taibbi who said that Twitter suppressed a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop.
The son of the current United States president has allegedly given his laptop to a second-hand repair man who made and sold a copy of its contents.
Taibbi said Twitter intentionally squashed the story because Biden was from a high-profile political family.
Elon Musk criticised the media for downplaying the Twitter Files and accused mainstream media of setting agendas.
Ebrahim says social media is developing faster than the law and regulations can follow.
We face this world where regulation itself is struggling to catch up.Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Naz Consulting International
She added that we need to decide as a society whether or not we can trust social media, particularly Twitter, to provide fair and well-regulated news or whether we should commit to fact-checking and question where we get our information.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117883253_krabi-thailand-march-08-2018-closeup-of-elon-musk-twitter-profile-and-picture.html?vti=o3vg84eyqx5e1yhma6-1-4
