'Protecting MPs lives should be a priority': ATM on secret ballot rejection
Africa Melane chats to African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Zama Ntshona.
ATM communications manager Zama Ntshona says a secret ballot vote is integral to protect the lives of those who may oppose the head of state.
We believe that the protection of members of parliament should be a priority because in a secret ballot you are able to protect the lives and the livelihoods.Zama Ntshona, National Media and Communication's Manager - African Transformation Movement (ATM)
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected ATM's request for a secret ballot voting process on the Section 89 Independent Panel’s report.
This follows the report's findings that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer following the concealment of a burglary at his Limpopo farm.
Cyril Ramaphosa has filed papers to have the panel report set aside.
As forerunners in establishing the three-member panel that sought to investigate the Phala Phala scandal, Ntshona said the party remains resolute in holding the president to account.
Do you expect the people who are assisted by him to actually look him in the face and actually vote him out?Zama Ntshona, National Media and Communication's Manager - African Transformation Movement (ATM)
He said Ramaphosa’s U-turn on multiple admissions that he has made about his personal capacities as a businessperson person and anti-corruption proponent is baffling.
In his own capacity, not even the spokesperson but himself making these admissions, this is where you see that you have a selfish, self-seeking, self-serving individual who is power-mongering at the helm of governmentZama Ntshona, National Media and Communication's Manager - African Transformation Movement (ATM)
The debate on the impeachment panel report takes place on 13 December.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Protecting MPs lives should be a priority': ATM on secret ballot rejection
More from Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?Read More
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.Read More
'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More