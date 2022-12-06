Busted drug smugglers taking advantage of aid convoys in Ukraine

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour with Just the Hits Generic An Hour with Just the Hits Generic
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue A team at Groote Schuur Hospital ran a pilot project coinciding with the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaig... 10 December 2022 12:20 PM
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 5 'until further notice' Just hours after implementing stage 4 power cuts, the power utility announced South Africans would once again contend with Stage 5... 10 December 2022 12:18 PM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Old and creaky Koeberg - Unit 1 now only generates 200MW of electricity Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday. 9 December 2022 12:04 PM
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money. 9 December 2022 7:31 AM
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen' Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture. 9 December 2022 6:19 AM
View all Business
What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold Motoring journalist Warren Tucker has the solutions if the person who bought a vehicle from you hasn't done the change of ownershi... 10 December 2022 4:02 PM
[VIDEO] Makeover of St James bathing boxes in full swing The new St James beach huts are being painted in the colours chosen by Capetonians. 10 December 2022 8:42 AM
Adrenaline junkie? Try these 5 thrill-seeking activities in Cape Town From shark diving excursions to sand dune bike tours, the Cape offers an abundance of activities for thrill-seekers. 10 December 2022 8:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters. 9 December 2022 7:12 AM
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup. 8 December 2022 10:19 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Busted drug smugglers taking advantage of aid convoys in Ukraine

6 December 2022 12:37 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist
cannabis
Lester Kiewit

Adam Gilchrist Joins Lester Kiewit to share his view on the drug smuggling hidden as humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Photo by Kindel Media-pexels.com
Photo by Kindel Media-pexels.com

It has been reported that drug smugglers have been taking advantage of the convoys of aid to Ukraine to convey drugs hiding them in humanitarian aid boxes throughout several countries.

The police have arrested thirty people in the Spanish region of Andalusia. Ukrainians, Germans, Spanish, and Moroccans are among those in custody.

It is reported that after investigating further, police arrested four people who were driving in Ukraine-licensed vans and carrying 109 kilograms (249 pounds) of marijuana. The police went on to make more arrests and raids in several locations.

It is reported that in total, the authorities found 2,500 cannabis plants, six guns, and €800,000 ($845,000/R14 569 221,99) in cash.

The syndicate arrested faces charges including drug trafficking, possessing illegal weapons, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

In some cases, their convoys don't even go near Ukraine but they look like they are going there.

Adam Gilchrist, Correspondent - The World View

There is a huge help and support network that has evolved for Ukraine. Militarily that network is reasonably secure and tight but civilian aid comes in all shapes and sizes.

Adam Gilchrist, Correspondent - The World View

This is the tip of the iceberg because if the Ukrainians are denied aid because of a potential of a hijacking of that aid or the supplanting of that aid, that will be a problem.

Adam Gilchrist, Correspondent - The World View

Scroll up to listen to the Interview at 01:33 - 02:55.




6 December 2022 12:37 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist
cannabis
Lester Kiewit

More from Politics

Melting candle coins equating to a flopping economy. Picture: Pixabay.com

Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom

8 December 2022 8:22 PM

Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.

Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst

8 December 2022 2:10 PM

With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town. © mdmworks/123rf.com

R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance

8 December 2022 12:59 PM

Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: Stage 6 loadshedding; What happens next?

8 December 2022 12:14 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis

8 December 2022 4:08 AM

A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 December 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum(WSF) aimed at tackling social justice. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt

7 December 2022 5:30 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dr Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer

7 December 2022 3:30 PM

In this episode of 'Poltricking with Tshidi Madia', Dr Gwen Ramokgopa talks about Cyril Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, the ANC's money woes, and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'

6 December 2022 7:38 PM

Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi

6 December 2022 4:35 PM

John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jagersfontein on Monday, 12 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela

6 December 2022 2:04 PM

Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 5 'until further notice'

Local

Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue

Local

Adrenaline junkie? Try these 5 thrill-seeking activities in Cape Town

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Community violence spilling over into schools is of great concern - Chiloane

11 December 2022 9:15 AM

Morocco down Portugal to become first ever African World Cup semi-finalists

10 December 2022 7:15 PM

No time frame for when load shedding will end, says Ramaphosa

10 December 2022 3:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA