I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos
Clement Manyathela speaks to Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de Vos and Advocate Dali Mpofu about the possible impeachment of the president and his application to the constitutional court.
-
Ramaphosa is challenging the findings of the section 89 report in the constitutional court
-
If the report is found invalid it could impact impeachment proceedings
The Section 89 panel report found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office with regard to a robbery at his Phala Phala farm.
Ramaphosa argues that the panel does not have sufficient evidence against him for an impeachment process.
According to De Vos, parliament can continue with its vote but runs the risk of the Constitutional Court finding the report invalid, and thus their decision will also be invalidated.
If they decide not to proceed because of that… that is not the end of the matter because parliament can hold the president accountable in other ways.Prof Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law expert
He added that while we do not know what the outcome will be he does see a possibility of the application succeeding.
If I was a betting person, I would suspect the application will be successful.Prof Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law expert
Mpofu said that the argument made by some experts that parliament should hold off on its voting while the report is being reviewed is not a strong argument.
There is nothing stopping parliament from going ahead.Dali Mpofu, advocate
The parliamentary debate on the impeachment panel report has been moved to 13 December.
