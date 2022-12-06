The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:25
What did South Africans Google the most in 2022?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siya Madikane | Communication and Public Affairs Manager at Google
Today at 07:20
The Cocoa War
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Antonie Fountain
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Africa Report
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:52
Brackenfell's best-lit house draws crowds once again
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rick Van der Galien
Today at 09:15
Homeless World Cup
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist kids edition: John Graham Primary School
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Nariman Lodewyk - Head of Science at John Graham Primary School
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Lars Halter
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lars Halter - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
World Science Forum sponsored interview
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
Food safety in light of stage 6 loadshedding?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lise Korsten Professor Co-Director of the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Today at 10:45
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Pastor Paul Phillips
pastor denver ohlsonn
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: Candlemaking
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Melissa Louise - Founder & Interior Designer at Studio Melissa Louise
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Cape Flats musical , Oh What A Night, brings back our festive memories
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shadley Schroeder
Krista Jonas
No Items to show
Up Next: Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment? The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic? 8 December 2022 1:51 PM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Going BOS: SA iced tea brand to expand into the UK from its European base BOS Brands has secured additional growth equity from an investment consortium which includes Siya and Rachel Kolisi. 8 December 2022 6:58 PM
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10% Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year. 8 December 2022 12:24 PM
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1. 8 December 2022 11:57 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition. 8 December 2022 2:57 PM
Can you be arrested for not paying your debts? Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt? 8 December 2022 1:48 PM
'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations. 8 December 2022 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
View all Sport
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup. 8 December 2022 10:19 AM
Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year". 8 December 2022 9:40 AM
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived. 8 December 2022 8:22 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 8 December 2022 4:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel

6 December 2022 1:42 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Phala Phala

All the news you need to know.

Phala Phala is top of mind in the nation and top of the list on The Midday Report. With Parliament taking the decision to postpone the debate on whether to adopt the finding of the Section 89 panels report on Phala Phala, there is still much to unpack.

The postponement could be viewed by some as a delaying tactic, but a recent Sky News interview with Sudanese businessman Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim, who is the man that paid President Ramaphosa the $580,000 for buffaloes, revealed Hazim is still waiting for a refund on buffaloes he says he never received.

Ramaphosa has also taken the decision to challenge the report in the Constitutional Court, saying the Section 89 panel overreached its mandate.

Former Public Protector Thuli Mandonsela has publicly issued her support for the move and has taken some flack on social media for that stance.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Advocate Modonsela to get her perspective.

I'm defending the application of the law because I teach constitutional law...The President has to be made answerable, but like any other person, it should be proportionate.

Thuli Mandonsela, Former Public Protector

I also do understand that he holds an important position and that government teaches us how to behave and therefore we will be a little bit harsher in the way we deal with somebody in his office. But we can't totally bend the law to meet the big people.

Thuli Mandonsela, Former Public Protector

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Parliament postpones debate on Phala Phala report
  • Helen Suzman Foundation's joins bid by journalist Billy Downer to have his private prosecution by Jacob Zuma set aside.
  • Severe thunderstorms haranguing Johannesburg, many still left without power.
  • Johannesburg Emergency Services continues its search for those who drowned in the Jukskei River this past Sunday.
  • Struggling Bok star Nkosi on being missing for 3 weeks: 'I've been curled up in a ball'

Scroll up for full audio.




6 December 2022 1:42 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Phala Phala

More from Politics

Melting candle coins equating to a flopping economy. Picture: Pixabay.com

Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom

8 December 2022 8:22 PM

Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.

Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst

8 December 2022 2:10 PM

With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town. © mdmworks/123rf.com

R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance

8 December 2022 12:59 PM

Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: Stage 6 loadshedding; What happens next?

8 December 2022 12:14 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis

8 December 2022 4:08 AM

A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 December 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum(WSF) aimed at tackling social justice. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt

7 December 2022 5:30 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dr Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer

7 December 2022 3:30 PM

In this episode of 'Poltricking with Tshidi Madia', Dr Gwen Ramokgopa talks about Cyril Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, the ANC's money woes, and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'

6 December 2022 7:38 PM

Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi

6 December 2022 4:35 PM

John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jagersfontein on Monday, 12 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela

6 December 2022 2:04 PM

Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday

Local

Eskom se Push gives load shedding stats for 2022 - the worst year on record

Local Business

Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday

Sport

EWN Highlights

AA urges SA motorists to drive responsibly over festive to curb road carnage

8 December 2022 8:03 PM

DA calls out ANC ministers using taxpayers' money to fuel personal generators

8 December 2022 7:20 PM

DA urges SA govt to lift 'secrecy' over docked Russian freighter

8 December 2022 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA