New online platform offers space for artist and art-lovers to buy and sell art
Art curator Lisa King ran a successful art gallery called Lisa King for more than fourteen years. The gallery then had to close due to the changes that occurred in the area where it was situated.
Four years later Lisa has now opened an online gallery called Art Trader, a platform that will assist art lovers and artists in selling their work.
Originally, I was just going to create a platform for preloved and pre-purchased art and then I thought being in the industry for fifteen years previously and having access to so many wonderful South African artists, I was cutting myself short. I thought let me rather open things up to other artists out there who would like to be on the platform.Lisa King, Art Curator - Art Trader
When Lisa was approached by her previous clients asking her to sell their art due to various reasons, she saw an opportunity for an online platform.
I suddenly thought there is an opportunity for the re-selling of pre-purchased and preloved art and that is how the Art Trader was born. I realised that there was very little opportunity for people to re-sell their art. There was nowhere for them to go other than the auction houses and very often they would then their sell work and not really get what they should be getting.Lisa King, Art Curator - Art Trader
She added that the gallery is also open to upcoming artists.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_192344815_canvas-woman-artist-and-girl-painter-with-painting-for-exhibition-in-studio-art-gallery-and-workplac.html
More from Lifestyle
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer
Cape Town has a wide-selection of wine farms to choose from — from Paarl to Constantia.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.Read More
Can you be arrested for not paying your debts?
Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt?Read More
'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok
Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More