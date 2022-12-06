New online platform offers space for artist and art-lovers to buy and sell art





peopleimages12/123rf

Art curator Lisa King ran a successful art gallery called Lisa King for more than fourteen years. The gallery then had to close due to the changes that occurred in the area where it was situated.

Four years later Lisa has now opened an online gallery called Art Trader, a platform that will assist art lovers and artists in selling their work.

Originally, I was just going to create a platform for preloved and pre-purchased art and then I thought being in the industry for fifteen years previously and having access to so many wonderful South African artists, I was cutting myself short. I thought let me rather open things up to other artists out there who would like to be on the platform. Lisa King, Art Curator - Art Trader

When Lisa was approached by her previous clients asking her to sell their art due to various reasons, she saw an opportunity for an online platform.

I suddenly thought there is an opportunity for the re-selling of pre-purchased and preloved art and that is how the Art Trader was born. I realised that there was very little opportunity for people to re-sell their art. There was nowhere for them to go other than the auction houses and very often they would then their sell work and not really get what they should be getting. Lisa King, Art Curator - Art Trader

She added that the gallery is also open to upcoming artists.