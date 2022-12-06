Streaming issues? Report here
What is onboarding in a company and why is it important?

6 December 2022 11:35 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Work
World of Work
onboarding

Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture.

Clement Manyathela speaks to the managing director of AWCape, Jeff Ryan, about the importance of the onboarding process.

  • A good onboarding process can help employees remain engaged and productive

  • The length of the process depends on the company's culture

Image copyright: cunaplus/123rf.com
Image copyright: cunaplus/123rf.com

Onboarding is a process of helping new employees integrate into an establishment and can help them want to stay in the company for a longer period.

According to Ryan, the length of this process varies depending on the company culture, but it is beneficial to have a thorough process.

A day is too short. A month seems reasonable, but it all depends on which organisation and how much they want to impart knowledge to the new employee.

Jeff Ryan, managing director of AWCape

He said that this process helps employees become comfortable in their roles, more productive, and more engaged.

In addition to this, the cost to the company of hiring a new employee when one leaves is much higher than keeping someone long-term, so Ryan said companies should be incentivised to encourage employees to stay with this process.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : What is onboarding in a company and why is it important?




