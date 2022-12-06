The Nutcracker ballet, a Christmas classic back on stage this festive season





Debbie Turner says The Nutcracker, a two-act ballet, is a Christmas festive story about a family that hosts a party for family and friends while sharing gifts.

Clara, the leading child character receives the gift of a nutcracker who befriends her and then turns into a prince who transforms their home into a land of snow.

In the end, he takes her through the kingdom of snow into the kingdom of the treats. Debbie Turner, CEO - Cape Town City Ballet

It is one hundred years since The Nutcracker was first produced, says Turner.

Because of COVID-19, there haven't been opportunities for children who are training in dance to audition for over three years, she highlights.

We were determined to try and provide that opportunity, which is so essential for the development of a young dancer. Debbie Turner, CEO - Cape Town City Ballet

Ballet dancers taking the role of Clara, Kai Damon and Lila Numanoglu, elaborate:

I am 14 years old and I have been dancing since the age of 3. When I was little I used to dance to music a lot and my mom decided to put me into dance classes to see if I'm going to like them and I stuck with it. Kai Damon - Ballet Dancer

Kai says she has put in a many hours of practice and has to do a lot of balancing between her school work and going to ballet classes.

It has been so worth it and it's so exciting to be dancing with so many amazing dancers. Kai Damon - Ballet Dancer

Lila Numanoglu says she started dancing when she was 4 years old and she has loved it ever since.

I do have a dream of joining a professional company as a dancer. Definitely, definitely, the Royal Ballet, and that would be a dream. Lila Numanoglu - Ballet Dancer

I would love to dance for the Royal Ballet but also anything to do with the Paris Opera House. I love France and I think anywhere in Europe would be a dream to go and watch or even dance there one day. Kai Damon - Ballet Dancer

For a young girl or boy child who is a dancer, the kind of dreams they have are only possible to achieve if they are willing to put in the time and have the desire, Turner emphasises.

My teachers always said to me, when it becomes a sacrifice, you need to stop. It should always be a choice. Debbie Turner, CEO - Cape Town City Ballet

She says it needs to be a choice the child makes otherwise it can build up feelings of resentment.

It should never ever feel like you losing your childhood or you have lost out on life because you have chosen classical ballet... It doesn't have to define you! Debbie Turner, CEO - Cape Town City Ballet

