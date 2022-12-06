Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break
- The owners of small- and medium-sized business don't have the luxury of switching off completely over the Christmas break says Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.
- The small business guru shares five powerful questions you need to ponder to set up 2023.
If you're lucky enough to have a festive season break coming up you're probably looking forward to simply switching off from everything before 2023 hits.
But can you afford to put your business ideas on ice if you're a small or medium-sized business owner?
It's only if you're employed that you can do this says small business guru Pavlo Phitidis - if you own a business you can't afford to just shut off.
"It simply doesn't work that way" proclaims the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.
If you just want to maintain your value you need to grow at around 15%... If you want to grow that value you need to grow at around 18-20%. I'm assuming next year's going to be a big year in our economy and you're going to capitalise on it and set yourself up to grow.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
You need to do the thinking first, and then set up the thinking with the team... You carry the can but you don't go into it alone.Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator
Phitidis shares five powerful questions you need to ponder to set up 2023:
1. What is our destination? (Two years from now, what will we look like? You need to know where you are taking your business to.)
2. What business are you in? (It sounds simple to answer, but you can only truly determine a destination if you truly know what it is that you do)
3. What can we stop doing? (Hustling is absolutely critical - you have to get to a point where you realise the most important thing in life is simplicity.)
4. How can we increase dependability? (This relies on a combination of reliable consistency and delegating effectively.)
5. What is the shared team vision? (The vision Aurik has today is a co-created activity. Getting a highly motivated team that works as one is critical, especially in a world where skills are becoming scarcer.)
Scroll up to listen to Phitidis's explanation in detail
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/peopleimages12/peopleimages122209/peopleimages12220916971/191286441-help-the-environment-by-saving-electricity-studio-shot-of-a-tree-growing-inside-of-a-lightbulb-.jpg
More from Business
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom
Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Going BOS: SA iced tea brand to expand into the UK from its European base
BOS Brands has secured additional growth equity from an investment consortium which includes Siya and Rachel Kolisi.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10%
Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year.Read More
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline
South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1.Read More
2 million VW Polos has now been built in South Africa
The milestone vehicle, a left-hand drive Polo hatchback, rolled off the Kariega production line this week.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer
Cape Town has a wide-selection of wine farms to choose from — from Paarl to Constantia.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.Read More
Can you be arrested for not paying your debts?
Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt?Read More
'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok
Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More