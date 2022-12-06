Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break





- The owners of small- and medium-sized business don't have the luxury of switching off completely over the Christmas break says Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

- The small business guru shares five powerful questions you need to ponder to set up 2023.

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

If you're lucky enough to have a festive season break coming up you're probably looking forward to simply switching off from everything before 2023 hits.

But can you afford to put your business ideas on ice if you're a small or medium-sized business owner?

It's only if you're employed that you can do this says small business guru Pavlo Phitidis - if you own a business you can't afford to just shut off.

"It simply doesn't work that way" proclaims the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

If you just want to maintain your value you need to grow at around 15%... If you want to grow that value you need to grow at around 18-20%. I'm assuming next year's going to be a big year in our economy and you're going to capitalise on it and set yourself up to grow. Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

You need to do the thinking first, and then set up the thinking with the team... You carry the can but you don't go into it alone. Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Phitidis shares five powerful questions you need to ponder to set up 2023:

1. What is our destination? (Two years from now, what will we look like? You need to know where you are taking your business to.)

2. What business are you in? (It sounds simple to answer, but you can only truly determine a destination if you truly know what it is that you do)

3. What can we stop doing? (Hustling is absolutely critical - you have to get to a point where you realise the most important thing in life is simplicity.)

4. How can we increase dependability? (This relies on a combination of reliable consistency and delegating effectively.)

5. What is the shared team vision? (The vision Aurik has today is a co-created activity. Getting a highly motivated team that works as one is critical, especially in a world where skills are becoming scarcer.)

Scroll up to listen to Phitidis's explanation in detail