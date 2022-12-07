[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin





- The Hunter's Cider Christmas campaign is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show.

- It tips the hat to the original Christmas traditions while giving the season a uniquely South African spin says Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Screengrab from Hunter's Cider's "Dlis-mas Blessings" campaign on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week the Hunter's Cider Christmas campaign gets the thumbs up from Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa.

"Welcome to the Mzansi Pole" says 'Fartha Dlis-mas', who promises to make some cider drinkers' Dlismas wishes come true.

Eat Dezemba soft. Don’t let Dezemba eat you. For a chance to win your share of R800 000 in cash, gaming consoles, drip, and other Dlis-mas gifts.



Buy any Hunter’s and simply follow this link to enter: https://t.co/djitP10Dam#HuntersRefreshes #HuntersBlessings pic.twitter.com/QQJOfObuqU ' Hunter's Cider (@hunterscider) December 1, 2022

Damane loves how the ad references the traditional Christmas tradition while giving a uniquely South African interpretation of the festive season.

[It gets] that balance between how much of the North Pole stuff you put in versus interpreting it and making it South Africa,, because at the end of the day despite the fact that it's not what we do we still associate those things with Christmas. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

Watch the fun ad below:

