Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story





Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

- South Africa's economy expanded in the third quarter of 2023 to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

- Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% says Stats SA.

South Africa's economy rallied in the third quarter of 2022, growing by 1.6%.

The surprise expansion follows a contraction of 0,7% in Quarter Two.

Stats SA's latest numbers show the size of the economy now exceeds pre-pandemic levels, with real gross domestic product (GDP) at R1 161 billion (measured by production).

Stats SA says government spending broke the R2 trillion mark in the 2020/21 financial year.

Large increases in expenditure were recorded for social protection, health, and general public services as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, total revenue declined on the back of lower taxes received.

The exports, essentially the external demand, continued to pull South Africa up... Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

...but I think we have to really notice the domestic downside. Consumer consumption remains the downside which means we don't have much of a lever beyond that foreign barometer , which is quite a big risk going forward for us into 2023. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

For this year, we would mechanically revise our growth forecast to 2.5%, which is what we had at the beginning of the year... so good for the fiscus, good for employment, but 2023 is not assured. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

