Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too!

If you've ever wanted to join any of the Cape Town Cycle Tours, but never felt like you were fit enough, well-prepared, or of the right age, then now is your chance.

The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour has introduced a new, shorter route that’s for the whole family – that’s right, kids included too!

Everything you need to know about the new route:

The race will take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023

Entry fee is R320

The new alternative route is 42km - should you wish to do the standard route; you are still able to sign up for the 109km

The 42km route will start in the shadow of the Castle of Good Hope in Castle Street and make its way onto Nelson Mandela Boulevard and the M3. Cyclists will cycle all the way to Steenberg Street. If you've chosen to do the 42km, you will then turn around at this point and head back to New Market Street, while the 109km cyclists complete their course

Younger riders are welcome - entrants must be 11 years and older

The team at Cape Town Cycle Tour is extremely excited about the announcement of the inclusion of a short route… It is a wonderful opportunity for returning riders who are not as fit as they’d like to be… as well as for the attraction of youth and younger riders. David Bellairs, Director of Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

If you're ready to kick-start those 2023 fitness goals, then buy tickets here.

