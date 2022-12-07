'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break
Lester Kiewit speaks to Candice van der Rheede from the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and sports psychologist Fidaah Edries.
Springbok star S’bu Nkosi - who was reported missing for three weeks - was found on Tuesday retreating at his father’s home in Mpumalanga.
The 26-year-old professional rugby player has reportedly taken a mental health break, which has sparked debate about the pressures faced by sports stars.
MMA coach and psychologist Fidaah Edries says the number one priority in helping athletes speak out should be the destigmatisation of mental health issues in men.
Mental health should be destigmatised as it results in men not wanting to speak about it, especially if they are public figures or athletes.Fidaah Edries, Psychologist and MMA coach
Candice van der Rheede from the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit cautioned the assumption that a person is in harm's way if they are reported missing.
When somebody goes missing it is worrying and it is traumatic, especially for the family of the missing person.Candice van der Rheede, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU) Head
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
