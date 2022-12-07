No more queues when renewing your motor vehicle licence!





In September, the City of Cape Town launched a new online booking system that allows you to renew your motor vehicle licence, as well as make payments and submit queries. Since its inception, the booking system has helped 111 residents, but the City wants to assist many more in the future.

How to make your appointment

The booking process is easy and quick; here is how to do it:

• Make your booking on the City’s website

• Select your Customer Office (there are 11 to choose from)

• Select a date and time for your booking

• Enter your contact details

Once you complete the process, you will receive an SMS and email confirmation with your appointment reference. Upon arriving at the Walk-in Centre where your booking has been made, you will insert the reference number on the touch screen terminal in order to receive your Queue Management System (QMS) ticket. The next available City consultant will then call your QMS number.

Note that your booking appointment is only valid for 15 minutes before and after your chosen time slot.

For more information contact the City's Customer Call Centre at 086 010 3089 or via email.

