Ice ice baby! Take a morning dip with the 'polar bears' of Dalebrook Tidal Pool!





Lester Kiewit joins Paul Kahanovitz, a member of the Dalebrook Pool Group.

Taking an ice bath is a trend whereby people try to last as long as possible in ice-cold water because of the health benefits. This "therapy" has been around for a very long time. Some of the benefits include the easing of sore and tense muscles, mental clarity, helping with inflammation and blood flow, and the perfect way to have some "me-time".

For me, it's two things: the one thing is that I'm immersing myself in nature, I'm in the cold, I'm looking at the horizon, the mountains in the distance... and then on the other hand it is absolutely the cold immersion. Paul Kahanovitz, a member of the Dalebrook Pool Group

Cape Town's oceans are the equivalent of an ice bath, so why not pop down to one of our many tidal pools and reap some of the benefits?

Don't know where to start or don't have anyone to go with? Well, Dalebrook Tidal Pool is a great place to start as you eventually work your way through the different tidal pools. With shallow areas, Dalebrook is a great pool to visit with the whole family.

The sense of community amongst these swimming groups will make you feel instantly welcomed.

Community is everything... my community gives me what I want, so I stay here. Paul Kahanovitz, a member of the Dalebrook Pool Group

Not a fan of Dalebrook? Try one of these pools:

Maiden's Cove

Soetwater

St James

Glencairn

Saunders

Buffels Bay

When I'm in the water for 10 minutes plus, and I get out, I feel like a different person. Paul Kahanovitz, a member of the Dalebrook Pool Group

If you're ready to take the plunge and incorporate cold water immersion into your routine, then scroll up to listen to the full audio.