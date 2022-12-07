Kalk Bay's 5th generation fishermen are being wiped out by red tape
Lester Kiewit speaks to a Kalk Bay fifth-generation fisherman, Kobus Poggenpoel, about the challenges commercial fishermen are currently facing.
Between the Covid-19 pandemic and excessive red tape, fifth-generation fisherman Kobus Poggenpoel says commercial fishers are struggling to support themselves and their families.
He is one of the many members of the Western Cape’s historical fishing community that are being battered by quotas, financially draining regulations, and long-winded processes to secure a license.
Poggenpoel says stringent requirements and the accumulating operational costs are taking food out of the mouths of families supported by commercial fishing.
His boat, along with many others, has been tied up and denied fishing rights for nearly three years.
I just renewed my insurance now before the boat left for the sea but I don’t know how long these things are going to carry on.Kobus Poggenpoel, commercial fisher
All over we must travel so far and these days with all of the diesel expenses, we just can’t manage.Kobus Poggenpoel, commercial fisher
One of the steps needed to operate is acquiring a license, which entails a R24 000 payment every quarter and paying an official R20 000 to conduct a survey for a safety certificate. Additionally, a minimum of 20 000 litres of diesel must be loaded for the trip.
The above requirement does not guarantee a license, leaving people unable to catch their living wage in the interim.
Moreover, quotas have also been slashed from 1000 tons per catch to 130 tons.
The appeals process starts only in February 2023, and the wait is putting a dent in fishermen's pockets.
I don’t know when the appeals are going to come back… it’s almost 8 months down the line. We must just sit there on the wire and wait [on] when are they going to do the appeals.Kobus Poggenpoel, commercial fisher
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156650121_cape-town-south-africa-dec-22-2019-kalk-bay-is-a-fishing-village-on-the-coast-of-false-bay-south-afr.html
