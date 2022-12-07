



Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Taylor Swift delighted fans by announcing her latest tour.

So, when online ticket sales for her 'Eras' tour opened for pre-registration in mid-November 2022, over 3.5 million Swifties rushed to secure pre-registered tickets with Ticketmaster.

But fans were outraged when pre-registration failed and Ticketmaster cancelled main ticket sales. So, it's no surprise to hear that...

Fans feel ripped off by ticket sale mechanisms. Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent on Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Now, over two dozen fans are suing ticket sales for fraud, press fixing, and antitrust law violations. These fans have already filed a complaint with the L.A. County Superior Court.

Ticketmaster responded but their explanation hasn't garnered much sympathy from T Swift fans.

This article first appeared on 702 : Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail