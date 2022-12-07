[WATCH] Armed security guard runs away after mistaking a man for a gangster
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, it is a normal day in the shop with a security guard armed with a gun but he storms off immediately after a customer wearing a red t-shirt enters the outlet.
The man in question seems shocked as everyone starts to run out of the shop after mistaking him for a gangster.
This fucking country bruh 😂🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/EaSKjPNIUZ' The Waveman ✊🏾 (@caseywaves) December 5, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Armed security guard runs away after mistaking a man for a gangster
More from Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?Read More
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.Read More
'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More