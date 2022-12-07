Unity on the Square is back with a 'bigger' local lineup ft. 'golden oldies'
Clarence Ford chats to Loukmaan Adams and Robin Pieters about Unity on the Square — a local music festival.
Where: Greenmarket Square, Saturday, December 17 2022
When: From 2 pm to 11 pm
Listen below to find out why this year's lineup might be slightly different (in the best way), why Clarence and Loukmaan won't get tattoos, and the lasting impact of mental health on artists during the pandemic.
To recap... Unity on the Square is a local music event, birthed by local entertainment veteran Loukmaan Adams and his business partner (and wife), Shaakirah Adams to create work for artists and vendors during and post pandemic. And it's back for a second time this year!
We're going bigger and honoring the golden oldies.Loukmaan Adams, artist, entertainer, and entrepreneur
The festival promises to showcase a star-studded local lineup of artists, musicians, DJs, and more. Some of them include:
- Mafikizolo (headliner)
- Loukmaan Adams
- Emo Adams
- Jimmy Nevis
- YoungstaCPT
- Robin Pieters
- Salome
- Jarrad Ricketts
With a special appearance from Kfm's very own stunner, Tracey Lange.
There'll also be halal food trucks, local traders, a coffee and cash bar, a gaming area for kids, and more.
Don't have tickets yet? Get them online. Tickets are R180 for adults and kids under 12 enter free.
Whether you're young, middle-aged, or a golden oldie... Loukmaan guarantees that there'll be something for the whole family to enjoy.
Scroll up to listen to the (very entertaining) conversation.
More from Local
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets
Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom.Read More
Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue
A team at Groote Schuur Hospital ran a pilot project coinciding with the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 5 'until further notice'
Just hours after implementing stage 4 power cuts, the power utility announced South Africans would once again contend with Stage 5 load shedding.Read More
City activates Disaster Centre 'until Stage 8 blackout threat recedes'
The City of Cape Town activated its Disaster Management Centre and Disaster Coordinating Team in response to the Stage 6 load shedding implemented earlier in the week.Read More
[VIDEO] Makeover of St James bathing boxes in full swing
The new St James beach huts are being painted in the colours chosen by Capetonians.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
The power utility says a generating unit each has now returned to service at the Arnot, Duvha, Kriel, Kendal, Grootvlei, Matimba and Medupi power stations.Read More
Meet the owner of most 'lit' house in Brakenfell - despite load shedding!
Brackenfell's best-lit house is back for another feastive season, but will it withstand stage 4 load shedding?Read More
UPS-powered traffic lights unable to function with stage 4 loadshedding
CoCT:'Unfortunately, UPS batteries do not have sufficient time to recharge when Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding or above.'Read More
For the first time ever, South Africa hosts the 2022 World Science Forum!
Ending the year off on a high note, for the first time ever, Cape Town hosts the 2022 World Science Forum.Read More