Unity on the Square is back with a 'bigger' local lineup ft. 'golden oldies'





Clarence Ford chats to Loukmaan Adams and Robin Pieters about Unity on the Square — a local music festival.

Where: Greenmarket Square, Saturday, December 17 2022

When: From 2 pm to 11 pm

Listen below to find out why this year's lineup might be slightly different (in the best way), why Clarence and Loukmaan won't get tattoos, and the lasting impact of mental health on artists during the pandemic.

To recap... Unity on the Square is a local music event, birthed by local entertainment veteran Loukmaan Adams and his business partner (and wife), Shaakirah Adams to create work for artists and vendors during and post pandemic. And it's back for a second time this year!

We're going bigger and honoring the golden oldies. Loukmaan Adams, artist, entertainer, and entrepreneur

The festival promises to showcase a star-studded local lineup of artists, musicians, DJs, and more. Some of them include:

Mafikizolo (headliner)

Loukmaan Adams

Emo Adams

Jimmy Nevis

YoungstaCPT

Robin Pieters

Salome

Jarrad Ricketts

With a special appearance from Kfm's very own stunner, Tracey Lange.

There'll also be halal food trucks, local traders, a coffee and cash bar, a gaming area for kids, and more.

Don't have tickets yet? Get them online. Tickets are R180 for adults and kids under 12 enter free.

Whether you're young, middle-aged, or a golden oldie... Loukmaan guarantees that there'll be something for the whole family to enjoy.

Scroll up to listen to the (very entertaining) conversation.