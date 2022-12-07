Having a bad day? Well, at least you didn’t just lose R7,5 million
It’s the festive season and we all know that a little extra during this month and the long month of January comes in very handy.
And one lucky - well now unlucky - would-be winner of R7,5 million, R7 547 468 to be exact, just missed out on their life-changing jackpot winnings.
The ticket expired over the weekend after Lotto waited the stipulated one year for the prize to be claimed.
Imagine what you could do with that amount of money! You could travel the world, pay off all your debts, buy a house AND a car. The possibilities are endless. But sadly, there’s someone walking around Ravensmead that might never experience such riches.
The winning ticket for the 3 December 2021 Powerball Plus draw was purchased at the Ravensmead supermarket in Cape Town. The unclaimed prize was advertised in the local store as well as on social media and in the local area but remained unclaimed as of 3 December 2022.
And in case you are wondering what ITHUBA, the operators of the National Lottery do with unclaimed winnings, they are distributed to the National Lottery Distribution Fund, as well as moved into other jackpot prize pools.
This article first appeared on KFM : Having a bad day? Well, at least you didn’t just lose R7,5 million
Source : Pixabay.com
