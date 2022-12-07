Electoral Amendment Bill challenged. Will 2024 elections be delayed?
Africa Melane speaks to Independent Candidate Association founder Michael Louis about why they believe the bill is flawed.
-
The ICA is challenging the constitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Bill
-
It believes the bill significantly disadvantages independent candidates
The Independent Candidate Association believes that the way the Electoral Amendment Bill has been designed severely disadvantages independent candidates and makes it nearly impossible for them to run successfully.
We feel that parliament has... said independent candidates can run the race but they need to run barefoot, with no water, and run backward.Michael Louis, Independent Candidate Association founder
Louis says they intend to approach the constitutional court with suggestions for fixing the bill.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Electoral Amendment Bill challenged. Will 2024 elections be delayed?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
