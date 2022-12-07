Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage
Bongani Bingwa discusses the Indonesian law with the Breakfast show team.
The Indonesian parliament has passed a criminal law that makes sex illegal outside of marriage.
According to Euro News, the criminal law applies to all Indonesians and foreign nationals visiting the Southeast Asian country.
Failure to comply with the law carries a one-year prison sentence.
Some 702 listeners on TikTok expressed shock and asked how will Indonesia regulate cohabitation.
@talkradio702 Indonesia has banned sex outside marriage and the criminal act also includes foreigners coming into the countr. #702Breakfast every weekdays from 6-9AM on #702WalkTheTalk ♬ original sound - Radio702
Scroll above to listen to other stories making headlines in the world.
This article first appeared on 702 : Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132192205_caucasian-red-haired-ginger-beautiful-surprise-female-and-afro-american-macho-witg-big-size-dick-und.html?vti=lbjk5yz97gpkunsjdu-1-4
More from World
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit
Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters.Read More
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government
Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup.Read More
Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year
Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year".Read More
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power
The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived.Read More
Trump org guilty of tax fraud: is 75-year-old CFO taking the fall for Trump?
CFO Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and admitted he schemed with the company to receive benefits.Read More
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban
North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border.Read More
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption
De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her.Read More
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday
More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.Read More