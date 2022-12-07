Remember Day Zero? It was a below-average winter. Please save water this summer
The City of Cape Town is calling on residents and businesses to use water wisely this summer.
It is aiming to keep consumption below 950 million liters per day (MLD).
Trouble awaits if consumption exceeds the target, and we again get below-average rainfall next winter.
There is no immediate cause for concern about water security in Cape Town as our dam levels are currently about 73%. However, based on this year’s below-average rainfall, the City has decided to set proactive water savings targets.
"There are useful guidelines on the City's website to help residents take simple steps to find and fix leaks on their properties. When residents and businesses have the necessary information to monitor usage, identify leaks and save water, they can make informed decisions to help prevent wasting water," said Councillor Mbandezi.
What residents and businesses can do to help:
-
Check for and fix leaks on your property
-
Know what the permanent regulations say about pools, gardening, and vehicle cleaning, and do the right thing
These are some of the regulations that are in place at all times:
-
Hosepipes used for watering or washing vehicles, boats, and caravans (when permitted) must be fitted with a controlling device such as a spray nozzle or automatic self-closing device
-
Watering is only allowed before 9am or after 6pm to avoid evaporation losses in the heat of the day. This applies to watering and irrigation with municipal drinking water and is also recommended for alternative water (e.g. borehole and well-point water)
-
All swimming pools must be covered to avoid evaporation when not in use
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95396653_the-phrase-day-zero-displayed-visually-on-a-light-background-using-colorful-wooden-toy-blocks-image-.html?vti=lk4fktv276nfnvaddx-1-16
