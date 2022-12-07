200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19





Amy MacIver looks at the link between heart-related illnesses and Covid-19, as she speaks with Dr Eric Klug, a cardiologist and the President of the South African Heart Association.

The number of heart-health-related issues has tripled since 2020, with a 200% increase over the past year.

Main points raised by Klug:

The statistics aren't necessarily shocking - following other viral infections (for example, influenza), there is a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Covid-19 does, however, have a far greater effect

Covid-19 has a greater impact on the heart due to the virus attacking microvessels, specifically the lining of these blood vessels

Other reasons for the increase in heart illness post-Covid-19 are the steroids that are found in the medication given to severe covid-19 patients

Studies have not yet found the reasons why cases of diabetes and heart attacks have increased, but it is confirmed that there has been an increase since the pandemic

People up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines tend to have better heart health

Over six hundred million Covid-19 infections have been recorded

Covid-19 has since become a greater disability-causing illness and is seen as a risk factor for diabetes and cardiovascular disease

Even though the rates of infection have decreased, still be vigilant with keeping safe; get your booster shot, wear your masks and social distance when needed, test your sugar and seek medical attention if you're experiencing symptoms related to cardiovascular diseases

Scroll up to listen to the full interview and let us know what you think on our socials.