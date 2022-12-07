200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19
Amy MacIver looks at the link between heart-related illnesses and Covid-19, as she speaks with Dr Eric Klug, a cardiologist and the President of the South African Heart Association.
The number of heart-health-related issues has tripled since 2020, with a 200% increase over the past year.
Main points raised by Klug:
- The statistics aren't necessarily shocking - following other viral infections (for example, influenza), there is a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Covid-19 does, however, have a far greater effect
- Covid-19 has a greater impact on the heart due to the virus attacking microvessels, specifically the lining of these blood vessels
- Other reasons for the increase in heart illness post-Covid-19 are the steroids that are found in the medication given to severe covid-19 patients
- Studies have not yet found the reasons why cases of diabetes and heart attacks have increased, but it is confirmed that there has been an increase since the pandemic
- People up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines tend to have better heart health
- Over six hundred million Covid-19 infections have been recorded
- Covid-19 has since become a greater disability-causing illness and is seen as a risk factor for diabetes and cardiovascular disease
- Even though the rates of infection have decreased, still be vigilant with keeping safe; get your booster shot, wear your masks and social distance when needed, test your sugar and seek medical attention if you're experiencing symptoms related to cardiovascular diseases
