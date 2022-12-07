Western Cape receives it's first EMV bank card personalisation facility
Cape Town sees the first South African-owned, EMV bank card personalisation facility. EMV stands for “Europay, Mastercard and Visa".
The cards include a microchip and corresponding technology to allow secure payment at compatible point-of-sale terminals.
Different point-of-sale terminals include Cloud Computing Terminals, Legacy Software, Mobile Terminals and Self-Service Terminals.
Crossgate Technologies believes they have the capacity to produce 1 million bank cards per month.
It's a vastly and very quickly moving industry and new payment methods pop up all the time.David de Coning CEO at Crossgate Technologies
Crossgate was established in 2007. Retail, banking, transit are only a few of the many spaces they operate in.
Crossgate is also planning to expand it's horizons across Africa.
We at Crossgate as a business, we put ourselves out not just as South African but African. We are rooted here, we are a fully-powered business and our ownership is effectively 50% women-owned. We are very proud of the difference we will make on the continent.David de Coning CEO at Crossgate Technologies
Crossgate's main aim is to be one of the continent's leading independent fintech groups in the next 5 years. The company is at the forefront of changes to the way consumers obtain, replace and activate their bank cards. In the near future, they have plans in place for provisioning cards to wearable and mobile devices on behalf of different banks.
