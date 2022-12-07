Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from midday on Wednesday.
The ailing power utility said that this was due "to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves".
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Earlier on Wednesday morning, the utility escalated the rolling blackouts to stage 4, also due to a high number of breakdowns at its power stations as well as delays in generating units returning to service.
Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.
Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 until further notice. This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves. Eskom will publish a full statement in due course.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 7, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Business
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit
South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money.Read More
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom
Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Going BOS: SA iced tea brand to expand into the UK from its European base
BOS Brands has secured additional growth equity from an investment consortium which includes Siya and Rachel Kolisi.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10%
Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year.Read More
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline
South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1.Read More
More from Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?Read More
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.Read More
'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More