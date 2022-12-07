



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from midday on Wednesday.

The ailing power utility said that this was due "to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves".

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the utility escalated the rolling blackouts to stage 4, also due to a high number of breakdowns at its power stations as well as delays in generating units returning to service.

Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.

Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 until further notice. This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves. Eskom will publish a full statement in due course. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 7, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'