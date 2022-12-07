Fish Hoek Business Improvement District aims to ward off stagnation post COVID





Lester Kiewit speaks to Fish Hoek Business Improvement District Chairman Marc Yates about the organisation’s role in the Fish Hoek community.

FHBID, established in 2000, aims to provide community-based private urban management services to enhance and supplement municipal services provided by the City of Cape Town.

Their services include supporting safety and cleaning efforts, ensuring a well-managed environment, addressing social development issues, and facilitating investment.

With regards the public transport, Yates acknowledged that the Special Rating Area (SRA) needs to improve its transport sector.

It is important for us to kind of band together and make sure that we [are] getting jobs or making jobs available within the CBD in particular. Marc Yates, Chairman - Fish Hoek Business Improvement District (FHBID)

We do need to create a better transport facility which ultimately allows people to move to and from home and work. More importantly, it would be even better if we could create jobs closer to home. Marc Yates, Chairman - Fish Hoek Business Improvement District (FHBID)

These services are funded by an additional rate charged to registered owners of property situated in the SRA for the benefit of the SRA.

The FHBID stretches from the police station up Main Road and Beach Road to the Circle, up to 3rd Avenue.

It also covers 1st Avenue from Kommetjie Road to the police station and 2nd Ave from Kommetjie Road to Recreation Road. This includes businesses and residential blocks.

