Fish Hoek Business Improvement District aims to ward off stagnation post COVID
Lester Kiewit speaks to Fish Hoek Business Improvement District Chairman Marc Yates about the organisation’s role in the Fish Hoek community.
FHBID, established in 2000, aims to provide community-based private urban management services to enhance and supplement municipal services provided by the City of Cape Town.
Their services include supporting safety and cleaning efforts, ensuring a well-managed environment, addressing social development issues, and facilitating investment.
With regards the public transport, Yates acknowledged that the Special Rating Area (SRA) needs to improve its transport sector.
It is important for us to kind of band together and make sure that we [are] getting jobs or making jobs available within the CBD in particular.Marc Yates, Chairman - Fish Hoek Business Improvement District (FHBID)
We do need to create a better transport facility which ultimately allows people to move to and from home and work. More importantly, it would be even better if we could create jobs closer to home.Marc Yates, Chairman - Fish Hoek Business Improvement District (FHBID)
These services are funded by an additional rate charged to registered owners of property situated in the SRA for the benefit of the SRA.
The FHBID stretches from the police station up Main Road and Beach Road to the Circle, up to 3rd Avenue.
It also covers 1st Avenue from Kommetjie Road to the police station and 2nd Ave from Kommetjie Road to Recreation Road. This includes businesses and residential blocks.
Scroll up to listen to the audio for more detail.
More from Business
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit
South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money.Read More
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom
Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Going BOS: SA iced tea brand to expand into the UK from its European base
BOS Brands has secured additional growth equity from an investment consortium which includes Siya and Rachel Kolisi.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10%
Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year.Read More
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline
South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1.Read More