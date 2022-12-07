Information regulators working very hard to catch POPIA and PAIA transgressors
Clarence speaks to Crossgate Technologies CEO Nomzamo Zondi about the importance of individually understanding the POPI & PAIA ACT in South Africa.
Main functions of the regulator:
1. To ensure compliance by public and private bodies with POPIA and PAIA
2. To investigate complaints from the public whether on issues of protection of personal information or access to information
That is what the regulator is established for and we are working very hard as a newly established constitutional organisation to actually ensure that we empower the public to be able to assert their right to privacy as well as their right to access information.Nomzamo Zondi, CEO - Crossgate Technologies
The regulator also attempts to protect people from unsolicited direct marketing calls.
Section 69 clearly indicates that a person who is marketing a product is allowed to contact you just once and after that, if you do not want to be contacted... they need to stop...Nomzamo Zondi, CEO - Crossgate Technologies
PAIA gives everyone the right to their own personal information, no matter the circumstances.
