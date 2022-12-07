The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt
A number of happenings in the courts feature on The Midday Report, but Phala Phala and President Ramaphosa's response to it still dominates the headlines.
While the President still hasn't addressed the public it seems he will approach the Constitution Court to challenge the validity of the report.
Mandy Wiener spoke with Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, about why they think this is the correct route to take.
There are some members of Parliament that are looking at this report as the basis for an impeachment process, which will be a spectacle that the country cannot afford at the moment. Now if that process were to proceed, It will proceed on the basis of a very flawed report.Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa's Spokesperson.
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- 20-year-old arrested in connection with the murders of six women back in court.
- A New Witness Called To The Stand In The Ukhozi Fm Dj’s Incitement Case.
- Eskom announces further loadshedding. Country moves to Stage 6.
- Janusz Waluś officially released on parole.
- The search for those who drowned at the Jukskei River continues. A 3-month-old baby is among three people still missing.
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
