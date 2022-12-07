Black tattoo artists are taking Soweto by storm!





More and more tattoo shops are opening in rural and urban areas

Soweto Ink was established in 2014

Patrons of the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention on 26 November 2022 were able to treat themselves to art by professionals from around the country. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Soweto Ink is part of an ever-growing movement to try and introduce more and more tattoo parlours in rural and urban areas.

Black-owned Soweto Ink, was established in 2014 by Sibusiso Dlamini and Ndumiso Ramate. The duo claim to be “the biggest black-owned professional tattoo shop in Africa”.

Tattoos are not bad. People aren't what they tattoo on their bodies...It doesn't define who they are. Some of the tattoos that people get are tattoos that are very close to them. It's things that mean a lot to them. It's stories of their life. Ndumiso Ramate - Co Owner of Soweto Ink

Ndumiso expressed his views on many people regretting some of the tattoos that they have received in the past. He says people blame it on bad choices.

He also believes tattoos are a culture.

It's a whole culture. If you go way back, tattoos were there. Tattoos were done. Tattoos were practiced in certain groups. It was a practiced culture. Ndumiso Ramate - Co Owner of Soweto Ink

Ndumiso says that there are a good number of rules when tattooing people to follow. Some people have skin allergies that might react to either the needle or ink.

He also believes you cannot tattoo a pregnant woman. Also, if you are underage, you need to be accompanied by a guardian.

For more on this, Scroll up and take a listen to the attached audio clip above.