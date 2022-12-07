Kalk Bay storyteller Tracy Kwaai recounts it rich and complex history





Copyright: wirestock /123rf

Traci Kwaai discusses the history of her marginalised community and its almost forgotten presence in Kalk Bay.

She hails from a family that has been present in the Kalk Bay community for the last three hundred years or six generations.

Kwaai is involved in the preservation and sharing of the area’s history after the mass displacement of people from the area by the Group Areas Act. She aims to preserve the fishing community’s history through storytelling and does history walks through the area.

I tell the stories because storytelling is justice work and I feel like I’m doing the healing of my ancestors and the healing of the land. Traci Kwaai

Kwaai shares the story of a multicultural community that includes indigenous people, free slaves, and migrants from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Sierra Leone, and other areas, sharing the history of a free harbour town that became home to local inhabitants, seafarers and migrants. Building a community around the harbour which enabled subsistence fishing and brought in settlers from the sea.

It is a community that has since been pushed aside by development and marginalisation, and tells the stories of centuries of exclusion which has led to the fishing community, the original residents of the area, becoming a seemingly insignificant part of the larger environment in the Kalk Bay area, recounts Kwaai.

In more recent years, proposals for new developments have threatened the fishing community even further.

Over the years, letters have been written, proposals have been put forward to turn Kalk Bay into a yacht club for tourists. And offerings were made to fishermen to give them jobs to work as Harbour Hands at the yacht clubs. Traci Kwaai

As the area developed as a tourist destination, the fishing community has had to contend with increasingly difficult issues. Kwaai describes the community's struggles with cost of living, the exclusion of access to public amenities, and the seeming lack of representation within public decision-making which has led to the community becoming invisible.

Over years it’s been a struggle for housing, for better pay, for better quotas. It’s ongoing, even today. They’re invisible, they don’t have any power in the decisions being made. Traci Kwaai

Traci Kwaai is a storyteller. Unfortunately, the story she has to tell is far too common in South African history. A story of a community that has been displaced, marginalised, and would be forgotten if it weren't for people like her. The stories of our land, its people, and its history that has not been recorded but preserved by storytellers through the generations.