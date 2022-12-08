Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?
Clarence Ford speaks to sports lawyer and soccer agent Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse about Nkosi’s disappearance and mental health among professional sports players.
-
Nkosi was considered to have absconded after a three-week disappearance
-
He revealed that he is dealing with a mental health issue
After his unexplained disappearance for three weeks, it has been revealed that Nkosi has been suffering from a mental health issue.
Due to the length of his disappearance, he was considered to have absconded, which means that the employer can assume you have no intention to return to work, according to Mathang-Tshabuse.
Mental health issues can seriously impact a person’s functioning and Mathang-Tshabuse says it is the responsibility of employers to create safe environments to support the employee and this should apply to the sports field as well.
She added that there are processes that can be put in place to reduce the pressure on employees, but it is difficult to provide those same allowances to professional athletes.
Let us be real. It is very difficult for a professional athlete to be given time off...Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, sports lawyer and soccer agent
The head of a sports team is responsible for managing the wellness of the team and the wellness and safety of individual players.
In the same way that a player would get support or time off if they broke a bone, if someone has a definable mental health condition, they must receive the same treatment.
When an employee suffers a mental breakdown, they need to get medical attention.Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, sports lawyer and soccer agent
She added that in most cases in the sports arena there is a responsibility on the employer to look out for the physical and mental health of the employee.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Sport
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals
Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina.Read More
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday
The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday.Read More
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too!
There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required!Read More
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break
The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks.Read More
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe
Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu.Read More
Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy
Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930.Read More
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates
The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.Read More
Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss
Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking.Read More
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal?
Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments.Read More
More from Opinion
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis
A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break
The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More