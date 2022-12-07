Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about stories that are trending online.
-
Bottles with flash drives containing foreign media are washing up on North Korean shores
-
The country has harsh punishments for people watching banned content
North Korea has banned foreign media in the country, but activists are sending flash drives with movies and television shows across the border.
Thousands of USB drives are put in bottles and sent into the country to give citizens access to banned content.
They contain movies and little documentaries and other information that is banned in the country.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Photographs have appeared of these bottles with USBs inside washing up on North Korean shores.
North Korea has extreme punishment for viewing this media, according to Friedman, with two teenagers executed for this.
Listen to the audio above for more (skip to 3:20).
