Preventing informal settlement fires: Local boy's design wins global award
Amy MacIver, standing in for John Maytham, chats to aspiring scientist Adrian Huysamen that took problems into his own hands and created a brick to make the impact of informal settlement fires less severe.
The statement "you're never too young to make a difference" perfectly sums up 17-year-old Adrian Huysamen from Hoërskool Jan van Riebeeck who took home gold at the Buca International Music Science Engineering Energy Fair (IMSEF).
The award was for his project titled "A comparison between the influence of three different sizes of exfoliated vermiculite on the thermal and mechanical properties of cement construction bricks”.
He entered this competition representing the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.
#DiscoverEskomExpo Congratulations to Adrian Pieter Huysamen, 17, who is a grade 10 learner at Hoërskool Jan van Riebeeck in Cape Town, who was awarded a gold medal at this year’s Buca International Music, Science, Engineering Energy Fair (IMSEF) in Turkey @Eskom_SA pic.twitter.com/HMEf16uUsC' Eskom Expo for Young Scientists (@Exposcience) November 24, 2022
His motivation for this creation came about after noticing the increase in informal settlement fires.
There are building being set alight in our informal settlements and after fires, buildings tend to collapse and lots of people's lives are being lost.Adrian Huysamen, gold medalist
After roughly 11 months of development, Adrian successfully created a brick containing vermiculite, which helped to make the brick lightweight, aided in structural integrity and has great insulation properties should a fire occur.
Looking to invest? Hold your horses! Between being a scientist and changing the world, Adrian is still on his journey in finishing his high school career and says that he's only looking for investors once he's completed school.
This big win is just a stepping stone in his career; he hopes to pursue civil engineering once he has finished high school to continue his legacy of helping those in disadvantaged situations and assisting with low-cost housing.
Well done, Adrian, you've made South Africa proud!
If you're looking for even more motivation, scroll up to listen to the full interview.
